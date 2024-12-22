Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza reports Israeli military shelled hospital with artillery

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, reported that the Israeli military shelled the hospital's third floor with artillery, though no injuries were reported. However, the attack caused significant fear among the and children in the facility. Abu Safiya highlighted that the hospital is under constant threat, with its walls riddled with bullets and shells, giving it the appearance of a military target. He also emphasized that the hospital has not received the necessary supplies for maintenance, including electricity, water, and oxygen, despite prior promises. He appealed to anyone who could provide assistance to help meet the hospital's urgent needs.



The hospital director mentioned that the World Health Organization had only managed to send 70 units of blood, while the hospital requires 200. He stated that the Israeli army has prevented the entry of essential medical supplies, including painkillers, and has restricted the entry of medical staff amidst an ongoing shortage of medical equipment. Additionally, Abu Safiya reported severe food shortages, making it impossible to provide meals for the injured. He called for immediate global intervention to deliver food and supplies to support the injured and the medical staff working tirelessly. He also revealed that about nine patients requiring urgent surgery were evacuated to Gaza City, while Kamal Adwan Hospital currently hosts over 72 injured individuals.



The Israeli military has continued targeting the hospital since the launch of a new military operation in northern Gaza on October 5, 2023, aiming to prevent Hamas from regaining strength in the area.

