(MENAFN) The Israeli of Palestine has led many to abandon misguided ideas about Israel's "inherent rights," particularly in relation to the Palestinian people. The truth is clear: there can be no justification for Israel as a "Jewish state" on land that rightfully belongs to the indigenous Palestinians. Recently, a new wave of unity around Palestine is emerging within the global solidarity movement, largely driven by the ongoing crisis in Gaza. The horrors unfolding in Gaza, which has become the world's first live-streamed genocide, have galvanized global sympathy and solidarity with the Palestinian people. This shift in focus has brought the conversation back to its core issue: the suffering of the Palestinian people, regardless of political or ideological differences.



In past years, while many solidarity groups have found common ground around the Palestinian cause, others have remained divided, often prioritizing their own political or ideological agendas over a unified call for justice. This fragmentation led to divisions within the movement, exacerbated by the geopolitical crises of the Syrian war and the so-called "Arab Spring." These rifts were not new, however, as the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1990 deeply affected progressive movements globally, including solidarity efforts for Palestine. Many socialist movements, particularly in Western countries, found themselves divided over their approach to Palestine, often offering "solutions" that had little relevance to the real situation on the ground. These solutions, crafted in Western academic circles, had little connection to the realities faced by Palestinians in places like Jenin, Khan Younis, or Jabalya. The lack of practical, ground-level engagement made such approaches ineffective in aiding the Palestinian struggle.



Additionally, transnational solidarity has often been based on political reciprocity, with groups expecting mutual support in return for their own activism. This concept of solidarity, often linked to "intersectionality," can be misleading. While intersectionality might work in local or national contexts where groups have a shared understanding and mutual compassion, it often falls short on the global stage. In the case of Palestine, solidarity is frequently treated as a political tool, used for short-term gains rather than fostering genuine, lasting relationships between oppressed communities. Ultimately, the Palestinian cause is about justice, not political negotiation. The growing global support for Palestine must center on dismantling the Israeli occupation, ending apartheid, and securing full Palestinian rights, free from ideological divisions or transactional motives.

