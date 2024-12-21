CDB Approves USD 34.8M Loan To Build Geothermal Energy Plant In Dominica

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Caribbean Development (CDB, the Bank) has approved a USD 34.8 million loan to the Geothermal Power Company of Dominica (GPC) to fund the of a 10-megawatt (MW) geothermal power plant. The project is designed to strengthen Dominica's security, reduce electricity production costs, and significantly lower carbon emissions in the power sector.

Currently, Dominica imports over 90 percent of its energy, mainly in the form of fossil fuels. Approximately 70 percent of the country's electricity is diesel-generated, driving up energy costs and hindering business growth and progress towards key Sustainable Development Goals. However, Dominica, located in the Eastern Caribbean, is home to vast geothermal energy potential linked to its volcanic origin.

Geothermal energy, derived from the Earth's heat, primarily in volcanic areas, provides a constant, 24-hour source of renewable energy – unlike solar and wind power, which are subject to variability. This makes it a critical solution for reducing dependence on diesel among countries in the Eastern Caribbean that currently rely heavily on fossil fuels.

The power plant construction in Dominica follows significant strides in developing its geothermal development, including the drilling of production and re-injection wells. Estimates suggest that the island's geothermal potential could provide electrical power capacity up to 50-times the current peak demand of approximately 18 MW.

CDB's funding – with resources from the Inter-American Development Bank (through the Green Climate Fund), and Government of Canada through the Global Affairs Canada – covers 51 percent of the total project costs of approximately USD68 million, with the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF) contributing 22 percent, and the remainder as equity from the GPC.

This project is funded under CDB's GeoSmart Initiative which seeks to support countries with geothermal potential in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) in developing projects with funding and technical assistance.

Therese Turner-Jones, CDB's vice president of operations (Ag), emphasised that the plant will enable Dominica to leverage its natural resources to diversify its energy supply.

“This plant will go a long way in helping Dominica achieve its sustainable energy goals and transition from fossil fuel-based electricity generation to entirely renewable sources,” she said.

In addition to Dominica, other OECS nations have received support under the GeoSmart Initiative. A USD9.4 million grant has been approved for test drilling in Grenada , while St Kitts and Nevis received USD 17 million in funding towards the drilling of production wells on the island of Nevis. CDB previously provided USD27 million to support completed geothermal exploration in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines .

Joseph Williams, coordinator of the CDB's sustainable energy unit, noted that the approved funding for Dominica represents an important milestone and highlighted the importance of development financing in geothermal projects in small island developing states, given the high risk and national governments' fiscal and human capacity constraints.

He further highlighted CDB's contingently recovery grant (CRG) provided under GeoSmart:“This is a key financial mechanism that helps address the high drilling risk and unlock private investment. The CRG allows for the funding of exploration such that if the drilling is unsuccessful, the funding remains a grant, with government or developer not having to repay a loan,” Williams said.

By tapping its geothermal potential, the OECS is not only working to strengthen its energy security but also contributing to regional efforts to reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change. Besides, energy affordability will help improve the competitiveness of these economies as electricity costs come down for consumers, households, and businesses. This marks a significant step towards a sustainable energy future for the Caribbean.

The post CDB approves USD 34.8M loan to build Geothermal Energy Plant in Dominica appeared first on Caribbean News Global .