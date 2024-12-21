US Senate Passes Temporary Funding Bill
Date
12/21/2024 3:10:14 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The US Senate has approved a bill to extend government funding
until March 14, maintaining the current level of funding,
The bill allows for the suspension of the national debt limit
for two years, allocates $100 billion for disaster relief, and
provides $10 billion in economic aid to farmers.
Newly elected President Donald trump supported the bill, calling
it "a very good deal for the American people."
The bill will now be sent to President Joseph Biden for his
signature. According to reports, the President intends to sign it
without delay.
It should be noted that the Republican-led House of
Representatives had previously voted on the bill to prevent a
government shutdown.
