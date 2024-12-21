عربي


US Senate Passes Temporary Funding Bill

12/21/2024 3:10:14 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The US Senate has approved a bill to extend government funding until March 14, maintaining the current level of funding, Azernews reports.

The bill allows for the suspension of the national debt limit for two years, allocates $100 billion for disaster relief, and provides $10 billion in economic aid to farmers.

Newly elected President Donald trump supported the bill, calling it "a very good deal for the American people."

The bill will now be sent to President Joseph Biden for his signature. According to reports, the President intends to sign it without delay.

It should be noted that the Republican-led House of Representatives had previously voted on the bill to prevent a government shutdown.

AzerNews

