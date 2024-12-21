US Slaps Drone Ban Over New Jersey And New York: Here's What You Must Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Administration (FAA) has temporarily imposed restrictions on drone flights over dozens of critical infrastructure sites in New Jersey and New York, following a sharp increase in drone sightings and growing concerns about safety. The ban, announced on Thursday (December 19), will last for 30 days and applies to various utility and security sites in both states.

In New Jersey , drone flights are now prohibited over 22 utility sites, including PSE&G electrical switching stations, substations, and generating stations, located in cities such as Elizabeth, Edison, and Camden.

The FAA stated that the decision was made in an abundance of caution after a request from federal security agencies, following similar restrictions imposed in November.

Additionally, the FAA extended the drone ban to 29 sites across New York, including multiple locations in New York City, Yonkers, and Long Island. These restrictions apply to critical infrastructure such as utility facilities and other sensitive sites.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed that the action was precautionary, with no direct threats identified.

| Drones hover over three US air force bases in UK – What's behind the incursion?

This move follows a dramatic spike in drone sightings and laser incidents in the region. The FAA reported a 269% increase in drone sightings in the first half of December compared to the same period last year. There has also been a rise in laser incidents, with pilots in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania reporting an uptick in laser attacks. The FBI warned against pointing lasers at drones, emphasizing the risks to manned aircraft, which could lead to potentially fatal consequences.

The FAA's decision to restrict drone flights follows a broader effort to increase security around critical infrastructure. The federal government has also deployed drone monitoring equipment to the region to better manage the surge in sightings.

| Donald Trump raises alarm over 'mystery drone' sightings in US

Furthermore, the FAA extended the drone flight prohibition over President-elect Donald Trump 's golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, through January 31.

| US drone mystery: Could Robin Radar uncover truth? Know about this advanced tech

While the FAA and other agencies have stated that the drone sightings do not pose a national security threat , they are taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of air travel and critical infrastructure. The Department of Homeland Security added that the restrictions will not impact manned aviation, including airplanes and helicopters.

(With Reuters inputs)