PM's Life-Size Cut-Out Adorned With 'Pheran' In Srinagar

A local poet from Budgam district in central Kashmir, Jamal Ali Karbalai, alias Jamal Budgami, draped a beige pheran over the life-size cut-out of the Prime Minister, attracting a large number of onlookers, including tourists.

“We have been celebrating Pheran Day for the last four years, and this is the second time we've adorned Modi ji with a pheran. We also lit 'izband' (harmala seeds) and showered sweets on him,” Budgami, who claims to be the chairman of the All India Modi Fans Association, told reporters.

Izband seeds are traditionally placed on hot charcoal or in a Kangri (Kashmiri fire-pot), where they explode and release a fragrant smoke. The smoke is believed to ward off evil.

“We want the pheran to become famous worldwide and are celebrating Pheran Day along with Modi ji,” Budgami said.

He added that the aim behind adorning Modi with a pheran“is to make him focus on Kashmir more seriously.”

