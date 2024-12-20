Russian Forces More Active In Kherson Sector - Zelensky
Date
12/20/2024 3:08:47 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have escalated their activity in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
He stated this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.
"Today the Russians carried out another barbaric shelling of Kherson. In general, we see the occupiers intensifying their activities in the Kherson direction. I would like to thank our units who are defending these positions. They have repelled the attempts of the Russian movements there," Zelensky said.
Read also:
Russian SRGs attempt to advance toward Kherson
Zelensky added that Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi had briefed him on the situation in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia sectors.
"Special attention was paid to the combat actions in the Kursk region: more and more North Korean soldiers are being eliminated there. And this is telling that Russia is trying to pass off these North Korean soldiers as representatives of national communities living within Russia itself. This is complete disrespect from Moscow for the indigenous peoples and even for the Koreans themselves," Zelensky said.
Early on December 20, the Russian army fired about 1,000 shells at Kherson, damaging educational and medical institutions, a railway station, private homes, and apartment buildings.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
MENAFN20122024000193011044ID1109018008
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.