Russian Forces More Active In Kherson Sector - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have escalated their activity in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

He stated this in his nightly address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today the Russians carried out another barbaric shelling of Kherson. In general, we see the occupiers intensifying their activities in the Kherson direction. I would like to thank our units who are defending these positions. They have repelled the attempts of the Russian movements there," Zelensky said.

Russian SRGs attempt to advance toward Kherson

Zelensky added that Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi had briefed him on the situation in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia sectors.

"Special attention was paid to the combat actions in the Kursk region: more and more North Korean soldiers are being eliminated there. And this is telling that Russia is trying to pass off these North Korean soldiers as representatives of national communities living within Russia itself. This is complete disrespect from Moscow for the indigenous peoples and even for the Koreans themselves," Zelensky said.

Early on December 20, the Russian army fired about 1,000 shells at Kherson, damaging educational and medical institutions, a railway station, private homes, and apartment buildings.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine