Human Rights Monitor Calls For International Investigations To Ensure Accountability For Occupation Crimes Against Civilians In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor called today for independent international investigations to ensure accountability for crimes committed against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, stressing its readiness to support these investigations by providing evidence and testimonies it has collected and analyzed.

The Geneva-based Euro-Med Monitor revealed, in a statement, that a new investigation it conducted into a massacre committed by the Israeli in which more than 15 Palestinians were killed and others were injured, including women, children and the elderly, in an airstrike that targeted a mosque in Gaza during dawn prayers in a serious violation of the rules of international law.

The organization said that it investigated the Israeli attack on Al-Hassan Mosque in Al-Tuffah neighbourhood, Gaza City, during dawn prayers on November 16, 2023, concluding that no evidence was found of any military targets, such as objects or armed individuals, inside the mosque or in its surrounding area at the time of the attack.

This crime, which directly targeted civilians with death and injury, also amounts to a crime against humanity due to its occurrence within the context of a widespread and systematic military campaign carried out by Israel against Gaza's civilian population for over a year, Euro-Med Monitor said.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor reiterated its call to the international community to fulfil its legal international obligations by working to halt the ongoing genocide in Gaza using all available means.

It called on International Criminal Court to examine and investigate all crimes committed by Israel in Gaza, and expanding investigations into individual criminal responsibility for these crimes to include all those accountable.