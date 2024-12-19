J & K Parties Condemn Removal Of Chapter On Sheikh-Ul-Alam From Class 9 Textbook

Taking to X, CPI MLA M Y Tarigami had called the incident deeply troubling and urged CM Omar Abdullah to intervene to ensure that the chapter is reinstated.

“I urge Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to intervene and ensure that this crucial chapter is reinstated, thereby preserving and honouring our rich cultural and Sufi heritage,” he added.

People's Conference chief Sajjad Lone said that the BOSE had removed a chapter based on the life of the revered saint of Kashmir from the Class 9 textbooks and called it“an assault on our culture and ethos.”

“We have all revered him, and people, irrespective of religion, hold him in the highest esteem. This is pure cultural terrorism. It is an assault on our culture and ethos. I, as a Kashmiri, strongly condemn it,” Lone posted on X.

The former minister said that the teachings of the great saint are a beacon of hope in these troubled times filled with“violence, greed and hatred.”

“More than ever, the current times are smudged with violence, greed, and hatred. In these times, our great saint is a beacon of hope and a role model for emulation,” he said.

“And for those who removed the chapter from BOSE – our great saint and his saintly ways were etched in our hearts and minds long before BOSE came into existence,” he added.

