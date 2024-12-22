Druze citizens in Damascus hold memorial for relatives who died in Syria’s Sednaya prison
(MENAFN) Druze citizens in Damascus, Syria's capital, held a memorial for relatives died at the notorious Sednaya Prison.
Following the fall of the Assad administration, a group of Druze found through official records that their loved ones had died in the prison, which is regarded as one of the regime's principal torture facilities.
According to the records retrieved from Sednaya, many captives died as a result of the regime's relentless torture.
In response, a memorial service for the victims was held in Jaramana by the Druze community. Many had pictures of departed family members with them.
Participants denounced the horrors at the jail where thousands were imprisoned and tortured for years under the dictatorship's control, and the event also functioned as a protest against the regime.
In a 2017 study, Amnesty International referred to Sednaya as a "slaughterhouse," exposing executions, torture, and rapes of captives.
