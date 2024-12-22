Recovering Qatar-Turkey Gas Pipeline reappears again after collapse of Assad’s regime

(MENAFN) After the collapse of Syria's 61-year Ba'ath regime, talks about recovering the 'Qatar-Turkey Natural Pipeline,' which was cancelled in 2009, have reappeared.



Analysts highlight the requirement to create steadiness in Syria and guarantee the safety of transit nations for certain operations, while also emphasizing the important part of liquefied (LNG) in Qatar's approach.



Justin Dargin, high-ranking Middle East energy analyst at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, informed a Turkish news agency that the recent government in Syria is nearly to aim for better ties with Turkey as well as the Gulf states, establishing an environment more beneficial to local partnership.



Dargin highlighted many causes for why cross-boundary natural gas pipelines are highly becoming invalid.



'Many gas-producing countries, including Qatar, now favor LNG due to its flexibility in arbitrage and its ability to reach high-cost markets, such as East Asia. The global LNG market is quickly resembling the international oil market in terms of fungibility and integration,' he noted.



Dargin added that when Qatar initially suggested the pipeline idea in the early 2000s, it was described as a path to prevent the high costs of LNG shipments.



'Since then, advancements in LNG processing and transportation have significantly reduced costs, while the global expansion of LNG import terminals has made LNG the more practical option for global gas trade,' he also noted.

