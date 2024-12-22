Marco Rubio’s potential appointment as secretary of state could worsen Cuba’s economic struggles

(MENAFN) For more than 60 years, Cuba has suffered from US economic restrictions as well as blunders by its own administration. Life on the communist-run island may soon become even more difficult.



Sen. Marco Rubio, one of the Cuban government's fiercest adversaries, is slated to become Secretary of State under Donald Trump, which does not bode well for Cuba's already struggling economy.



Rubio, the son of Cuban exiles, has long sought to strengthen the United States' trade blockade on Cuba. If confirmed, as is generally predicted, Rubio will be in a prime position to tighten the screws on Cuba, maybe to the island's breaking point.



“He has reached the pinnacle of power and position in the US government that he has never held before and he is going to be putting it to Cuba to prove his reputation as an extremist hardliner on Cuba,” stated Peter Kornbluh, co-author of “Back Channel to Cuba: The Hidden History of Secret Negotiations Between Washington and Havana.”



“It could really be the final nail in what is already a very deep grave for Cuba,” Kornbluh said to CNN.



