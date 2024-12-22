Amazon protesters increase to include Staten Island warehouse employees

(MENAFN) employees at a warehouse on Staten Island in New York are going to contribute with thousands of dissatisfied employees as the strike against the sale company began its second day Friday.



The Teamsters stated in a report that "momentum continues to mount" as employees look for "fair treatment" from the online seller.



"The Amazon Teamsters movement grows bigger and stronger every day and will not be stopped," the International Brotherhood of Teamsters noted in a statement published on social platforms.



The JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island joined thousands of Amazon employees to complain the company's rejection to "bargain with its workers who have chosen to unionize with the Teamsters."



The strike came following the Teamsters stated that Amazon ignored the union's December 15 deadline to discuss fresh contracts for greater salaries, stronger advantages as well as safer working situations.



Teamsters General Leader Sean M. O’Brien supported the recent warehouse to take part in the strike, stating it needs "courage" to stand up against giant companies.



"Amazon executives are cowards hiding behind lies, threats and intimidation to dodge their responsibilities to workers and the public," he noted. "It takes real courage to stand up to a corporate bully, and Amazon Teamsters are doing just that."

