Hamas declares ceasefire agreement in Gaza closer to being finalized than ever

(MENAFN) Hamas, along with two other Palestinian factions, announced on Saturday that a ceasefire agreement between Gaza and Israel is closer to being finalized than ever before. They stated that the deal could be achieved soon, contingent upon Israel not imposing new conditions. While some issues remain unresolved, the groups emphasized that these should not derail the ongoing negotiations.



According to the Palestinian groups, the agreement could be completed before the year ends, assuming no disruptions from Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed new demands. The deal, if concluded, would be implemented in stages, beginning with a serious prisoner exchange, followed by a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.



A Hamas official shared that recent talks have seen significant progress, and the remaining issues are seen as minor obstacles. This positive shift in negotiations suggests that the prospect of a ceasefire is becoming increasingly likely.



In addition to the statements from Hamas, an Egyptian official revealed that Netanyahu’s position on the Gaza ceasefire has softened in recent days. This development indicates a potential shift in Israeli policy, which could play a crucial role in finalizing the terms of the agreement.

