Spain police arrest two after google maps image linked to missing person's case

(MENAFN) Police in Spain have detained two individuals in relation with a missing individuals case following a Google Maps vehicle took a photo of someone seemingly putting a large object into the trunk of a car.



A man and a woman were arrested in connection with the disappearance and death of a missing man, according to a police statement released on Wednesday.



According to authorities, a relative reported the man missing in November of last year after getting suspicious communications from his phone.



Although the two had previously communicated often, the man abruptly informed his relative in the texts that he had met a new partner, would be relocating to a different region of the nation, and was disposing of his phone, according to the statement.



The report prompted an inquiry, during which police discovered the Google Maps image, which they believe depicts a car used in conjunction with a crime.



