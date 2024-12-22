Germany's Afd Is The Key To European Defense

(MENAFN- Asia Times) My advice to President on how to deal with the mess in Ukraine is simple: you should pull the plug on the Biden Administration's flailing European peanut gallery. Your friends and allies in Europe want to shoulder the burden of their own defense, but they don't want to pour money down the drain and risk World War III in Ukraine. Get an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, a war which no sane European wants to fight, and let the sovereigntist parties of the New Right mop up the globalist Left. They believe in their countries and will fight to protect them, unlike the Brussels liberals cowering behind the skirts of Mother America.

Ending the war won't happen without an agreement to keep Ukraine neutral and out of NATO. The Deep State will try to convince you that NATO can't afford to back down on eventual Ukraine membership, and that Russia is bleeding out and ready to fold. But the opposite is true: Europe's willingness to defend itself depends on a revival of nationalism and the ascent of the sovereigntist parties on the Right. Freeze the fighting and deliver a political victory to European patriots whose watchword is“Make Europe Great Again.”

A

recent poll

found most Germans probably wouldn't fight to defend their country, and that two-fifths wouldn't fight under any circumstances. Most striking is the breakdown by party affiliation. Only 9% of supporters of Germany's Green Party - the most extreme backer of the Ukraine War - said they would personally take up arms to defend their country, the lowest of any group by party affiliation. Led by the bumbling, malapropism-prone Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the Greens act like the German branch of the Biden State Department.

The highest proportion of individuals ready to fight for their country came from supporters of the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), the conservative upstart party now polling at 20% of the national vote. In a

more recent poll , 68% of AfD members said they would defend their country“with a weapon in their hand” if Germany were attacked, compared to just 22% of Green Party supporters.

The Washington Blob confuses the“let's you and him fight” war party with the sovereigntists who are ready to defend their country, but want nothing to do with the Blob's failed adventure in Ukraine.

The European war party pledged neither their lives nor their sacred honor (they don't have any), but rather their reputations, foundation grants, fellowships, and consulting gigs on the Ukraine War. They made their careers on the twin premise of expanding NATO to the Russian border and arrogating governance to European rather than national institutions.