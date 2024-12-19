Prosafe SE: Operational Update - November 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 19 December - Fleet utilisation for November 2024 was 57 per cent.

In November, all operating vessels - Safe Notos, Safe Eurus, Safe Zephyrus and Safe Concordia - achieved 100 per cent utilisation.

Safe Zephyrus extension into Q3 2027 expected with Petrobras.

Safe Caledonia has commenced reactivation activities in Scapa Flow, UK, and will mobilise to the Captain Field, UK, within June 2025.

Safe Boreas is laid up in Norway pending relocation in Q2 2025 for a contract in Australia commencing earliest October 2025. The reactivation process is ongoing.

Safe Scandinavia is laid up in Norway.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to

For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO

Phone: +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.