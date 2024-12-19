Prosafe SE: Operational Update - November 2024
Date
12/19/2024 3:31:11 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 19 December - Fleet utilisation for November 2024 was 57 per cent.
In November, all operating vessels - Safe Notos, Safe Eurus, Safe Zephyrus and Safe Concordia - achieved 100 per cent utilisation.
Safe Zephyrus extension into Q3 2027 expected with Petrobras.
Safe Caledonia has commenced reactivation activities in Scapa Flow, UK, and will mobilise to the Captain Field, UK, within June 2025.
Safe Boreas is laid up in Norway pending relocation in Q2 2025 for a contract in Australia commencing earliest October 2025. The reactivation process is ongoing.
Safe Scandinavia is laid up in Norway.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to
For further information, please contact:
Terje Askvig, CEO
Phone: +47 952 03 886
Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 415 08 186
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
MENAFN19122024004107003653ID1109010694
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.