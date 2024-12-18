Zelensky, Macron Discuss Priorities For Strengthening Ukraine's Position

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Presidents of Ukraine and France have discussed key priorities for further strengthening Ukraine's position in defending itself against Russian aggression.

Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on social following the meeting, Ukrinform reports.

“I had a productive meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. We had a detailed one-on-one discussion, focusing on key priorities to further strengthen Ukraine's position against Russian aggression. A clear focus remains enhancing air defense capabilities,” he wrote.

The head of the Ukrainian state expressed gratitude for France's preparation of one brigade for the Ukrainian army. The presidents also agreed to continue this cooperation and prepare one more brigade.

“We hope other partners will join this effort by contributing to equipping additional Ukrainian brigades,” Zelensky noted.

He said that Ukraine and France share a common vision: reliable guarantees are essential for a peace that can truly be achieved.

“We continued working on President Macron's initiative regarding the presence of forces in Ukraine that could contribute to stabilizing the path to peace,” Zelensky said.

He noted that the French president informed about his communication with other partners aimed at ensuring all necessary steps are taken for peace.

The Office of the President of Ukraine added that Volodymyr Zelensky expressed condolences over the tragedy on the French island of Mayotte caused by Cyclone Chido.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Brussels today to participate in a meeting of the heads of state and government of the European Union.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office