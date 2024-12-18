A Cranberry Swirl Makes This Goat Cheese Dip Sparkle

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Washington Post

When you are lucky enough to be standing in front of a holiday spread with a plate in hand, it's tempting to dive right in. But I suggest pausing for a moment to appreciate just how spectacular everything looks.

Chances are, a lot of care went into the meal's presentation: brilliantly colored produce scattered throughout, an array of cheeses, fruit and nuts arranged just so on the cheeseboard, and elaborately decorated desserts trying to steal the spotlight.

Holiday cooking is often a time-consuming of love, and it's something worth appreciating. But I've discovered it's also possible to make dishes with holiday flair that have all of the love without much labor.

This dip is all the proof needed. With streaks of cranberry sauce whimsically swirled into a creamy base of whipped goat cheese, then showered with orange zest and walnuts, it looks and tastes like holiday joy. Those enthusiastically dipping crackers into it would never guess how easy this dip is to make.

Start by cooking a small batch of cranberry sauce seasoned with orange zest and juice. If you happen to have cranberry sauce from a previous meal, you can use that instead and skip this step; or zhuzh up store-bought canned cranberry sauce with the citrus. Once the cranberry mixture is cool, stir in a handful of chopped, toasted walnuts, or any nut you like, for texture and crunch.

The cheese layer is simply chevre (fresh goat cheese) and a little milk whirred together to form a smooth, fluffy whip. Transfer that to a serving bowl, swirl in the cranberry sauce, sprinkle with orange zest and more nuts, and that's all there is to it.

You wind up with a fun, red-and-white dip that delivers all festive vibes with hardly any effort.

Whipped Goat Cheese With a Cranberry Swirl

6 to 8 servings (makes about 1 1/3 cups)

Active time: 20 mins; Total time: 50 mins, including cooling time

This whipped goat cheese dip features a festive swirl of fresh cranberry sauce and makes an ideal addition to a holiday party spread. It's a great way to use any leftover cranberry sauce, which makes assembly even faster and easier. Serve with crackers, pita chips and/or endive leaves.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 3 days; bring to room temperature before serving.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup (1 3/4 ounces) fresh cranberries

3 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon water

1/4 teaspoon finely grated orange zest, plus more for garnish

1 tablespoon fresh orange juice

1 tablespoon finely chopped toasted walnuts, plus more for garnish

8 ounces regular or reduced-fat chevre (fresh goat cheese), softened

3 tablespoons milk (any kind)

STEPS

In a small (2-quart) saucepan, combine the cranberries, honey, water, and orange zest and juice. Set over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat so the mixture is at a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally and pressing the cranberries against the sides of the pan with a wooden spoon once they soften, until the berries are completely broken down and achieve a jamlike consistency, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the heat, stir in the walnuts and refrigerate until completely cool, about 30 minutes. You should have about 1/3 cup sauce.

In the small bowl of a food processor or a mini food processor, or in a large bowl if using a hand mixer, combine the chevre and milk, and process until smooth. Transfer the mixture to a small serving bowl. Dollop mounds of the cranberry sauce on top of the chevre, and use a knife or spatula to create a swirling pattern. Garnish with more orange zest and walnuts, and serve; or cover and refrigerate until needed.

Substitutions: Walnuts >> pecans or your favorite nuts, or skip. Honey >> maple syrup or agave. Fresh cranberries >> frozen cranberries, or use your favorite canned cranberry sauce and stir in the orange zest and juice as instructed above.

Nutrition per serving (scant 3 tablespoons, using reduced-fat milk), based on 8: 112 calories, 8g carbohydrates, 14mg cholesterol, 7g fat, 0g fiber, 6g protein, 4g saturated fat, 133mg sodium, 7g sugar

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.