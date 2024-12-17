Russian Units Intensify Nighttime Attacks In Ukraine's South Using Thermal Vision Devices

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the southern operational zone, Ukraine's defenders are observing the increasing number of nighttime assault attempts as the invaders have received a batch of thermal imaging sights, night vision devices, thermal imagers, and other special equipment.

This was reported by the spokesman for Defense Forces South, Vladyslav Voloshyn, who spoke in a comment to Ukrinform.

“Over the past few days, the number of enemy assaults has increased precisely in the dark. As per our intelligence, the enemy is now receiving additional tools for running combat operations in the dark, that is, thermal imaging sights, night vision devices, night sights, and thermal imagers. This suggests that they are preparing for nighttime assaults to exhaust Ukrainian defenders. That is, along with daytime assaults and strikes, now they plan to remain active throughout the night as well,” Voloshyn reported.

Over 100 Russian troops eliminated in Toretsk by Ukrainian NG fighters

He noted that the enemy's numerical advantage in the southern direction has not increased as the Russians are only replenishing losses. It is estimated that enemy loses 10 to 12 assault teams on a daily basis.

Answering the question of where the enemy groups are being pulled from to replenish losses, Voloshyn noted:“Currently, the replenishments are coming from the training grounds located in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. However, several units have already been relocated from Crimea. However, these are units that are not stationed in Crimea, having only undergone training there.”

Voloshyn also recalled that recently, Defense Forces South, in a joint stunt with the SBU security service and the HUR defense intelligence, dealt a significant blow to Russian supply capabilities in Zaporizhzhia.

“This is about 40 fuel tanks hit, a supply route damaged, and casualties inflicted. This is a major blow,” the spokesman noted.

Voloshyn also reported that 31 enemy assault attempts have been recorded in the southern operational zone over the past day.

“Thirty-one assaults were recorded in the southern direction over the past day. Of these, 22 were in the Vremivka axis, where the most active assaults are underway as the enemy seeks to capture Velyka Novosilka in order to make an advance toward Dnipropetrovsk region. Also, the enemy has become somewhat more active in the Orikhiv axis. Five assaults have been recorded over the past day, involving assault and army aviation support. The enemy launched several air strikes involving 96 unguided missiles,” Voloshyn reported.

Zelensky honors memory of fallen soldiers at military cemetery in Lviv

According to the official, in the Vremivka axis, Russia suffered over 100 casualties and lost nearly 20 units of military equipment. The Russians launched 150 FPV killer drones and never stopped artillery shelling. Thus, 265 strikes have been recorded in the south over the past 24 hours.

"The enemy also lost a dozen motorcycles and ATVs, five artillery systems, some 10 combat vehicles and automotive equipment," the spokesman noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's casualty toll in Ukraine is estimated at nearly 765,110, including 1,600 killed or wounded in the past day alone.

In addition, the Defense Forces have destroyed 9,567 (+4) Russian tanks, 19,751 armored combat vehicles (+15), 21,159 (+8) artillery systems, 1,256 MLR systems, 1,025 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,406 (+34) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 2,943 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 31,550 (+70) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,650 units of specialized equipment.