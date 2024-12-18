QND A Day To Celebrate Qatar's Greatness: Ambassadors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As Qatar National Day is celebrated today, ambassadors from different countries have extended their greetings reflecting on the enduring friendship and cooperation between their nations and Qatar.

The ambassadors' messages shared with The Peninsula also emphasise the deepening bilateral ties, shared values, and collaborative efforts that define Qatar's relationships and express their continued commitment to strengthening these bonds of friendship.

Ambassador of Malaysia to Qatar H E Faizal Razali

On behalf of the Embassy of Malaysia and the Malaysian community in Doha, it is my pleasure to extend our heartiest congratulations to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the government and brotherly people of the State of Qatar on the joyous occasion of the National Day 2024.

Over the past decades, the State of Qatar has made remarkable achievements in statehood building, economic progress and active diplomacy.

The country has transformed itself into a global hub for innovation, technology and entrepreneurship, reaching impressive modernity under the wise leadership of H H the Amir and strong-willedof its people. Malaysia and the State of Qatar have developed strong bilateral relations, built on mutual trust and multi-layered cooperation across the board.

This year is even more meaningful as both Malaysia and Qatar are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, marking the unshakable brotherly ties and robust partnership.

On this special day, I join the rest of the international community in celebrating the State of Qatar's outstanding national and global achievements. May Allah the Almighty continue to bless H H the Amir, the government and brotherly people of the State of Qatar with greater success and prosperity in the years ahead.

Ambassador of Rwanda to Qatar H E Igor Marara Kainamura

On behalf of the government and the People of Rwanda, I extend my warmest congratulations to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the government, and the people of Qatar on this joyous occasion of Qatar National Day. This day symbolises Qatar's unity, strength, and the visionary leadership that has guided the nation to remarkable achievements on the regional and global stage.

In Kinyarwanda, we say,“Abashyize hamwe Imana irabasanga,” meaning,“When people work together, they achieve a lot.” This resonates deeply with the Qatari spirit of unity, loyalty, and pride, a testament to the resilience and collaboration that have shaped Qatar's development and prosperity.

This year, the bonds between Rwanda and Qatar have grown stronger. In November, H E Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, visited Doha to attend the Qatar Airways Formula 1 Grand Prix, an extraordinary showcase of Qatar's world-class sports infrastructure and its dedication to hosting premier global events. This was followed by his participation in the Doha Forum, where meaningful dialogue on diplomacy, innovation, and sustainable development further emphasized our shared commitment to addressing global challenges.

Qatar's impressive ability to host events such as the Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit is an inspiration not only to its people but also to countries like Rwanda. It highlights Qatar's passion for sports and its leadership in shaping the global sporting landscape. Rwanda is keen to learn from these successes as we work to enhance our own sports infrastructure.

Beyond these high-level engagements, Rwanda and Qatar continue to nurture a strategic partnership rooted in shared values, we are working on joint investments in sectors such as infrastructure, health, and hospitality. Our cooperation also extends to areas such as defense, security, and more.

On this special occasion, I convey my heartfelt congratulations once again to H H the Amir, the Government, and the People of Qatar. May this National Day serve as a reminder of the strength in unity that defines Qatar's remarkable journey. May the bonds between our nations continue to thrive, and may we work together to build a brighter, more prosperous future for our people.

Happy National Day, Qatar!