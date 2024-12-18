UN reports Israel blocks aid efforts to Northern Gaza

(MENAFN) The United Nations reported on Tuesday that Israel has been largely obstructing aid deliveries to the besieged northern Gaza Strip throughout December.



Spokesman Stephane Dujarric, referring to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), stated in a press briefing that "UN-led aid missions to the North Gaza governorate continue to be overwhelmingly denied, especially those seeking to reach the besieged areas in Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun and parts of Jabalya."



"OCHA reports that today, three humanitarian missions planning to bring food and water to parts of besieged North Gaza were once again denied by Israeli authorities," Dujarric said, further noting that "the UN attempted to reach these besieged areas 40 times, of which 38 attempts were denied and two were impeded" since the beginning of December.



Underlining the urgency of protecting civilians in the northern regions, Dujarric called on Israel to address the "essential needs" of the civilian population.



"This means facilitating the work of the UN and humanitarian partners who have been trying to deliver food, water, health, and other critical assistance – only to have their missions denied or impeded," he concluded.

MENAFN18122024000045016755ID1109005779