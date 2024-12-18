Deputy PM Hosts Greek Minister Of National Defence

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani met yesterday with Minister of National Defence of the Hellenic Republic Nikolaos H E Georgios Dendias, and his accompanying delegation, during his visit to the State of Qatar. During the meeting, the two sides discussed topics of common interest and ways to enhance and develop them. The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs for Military and Security Affairs H E Major General (Pilot) Mohammed Abdullatif Al Mannai, Office Manager of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Major General (Sea) Nasser bin Mohammed Al Kaabi, Commander of the Amiri Air Force H E Major General (Pilot) Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Dosari, Head of the International Military Cooperation Authority Staff Brigadier General Abdulaziz Saleh Al Sulaiti, along with a number of senior officials and officers from both sides.