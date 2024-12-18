Qatar National Day Activities For Communities Extended Until Friday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Interior announced its decision to extend the Mega Cultural Events for Communities for two days, until December 20, 2024, from 3pm to 9pm.

The Qatar National Day event organised by the Workers Support and Insurance Fund (WSIF) was initially announced to be a day-long event to take place on December 18.

Various concerts, cultural performances, checkups and security awareness programes are lined up at five different venues as part of this event.



The first two events to be conducted in the parking area of the cricket stadium at Asian town in Doha Industrial area and at Ideal Indian school ground, include a musical concert by an Asian band, gifts for the public through draw, safety and security awareness programs and film shows, traditional shows by community teams and cultural performances by school teams and free blood sugar checkup by private clinics.

BEDAR Initiative of Ras Laffan Community Outreach Program in association with Barwa, Waseef and WSIF will be organising another event on the occasion of Qatar National Day celebration in Al Khor Barwa Workers Recreation Complex at Industrial area in Al Khor.

Apart from this, Barwa and Waseef will be organising two associated events for the residents of the Argentine neighborhood, close to Al Wukair area and Barwa Al Baraha in Doha Industrial Area.