Faisal Malik To Return As Professor In Streaming Series ‘Swipe Crime’

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Faisal Malik, who is known for his role of Prahladcha in the fan favourite series 'Panchayat', will be next seen essaying the role of a professor in the upcoming streaming series 'Swipe Crime'.

The trailer of the series was unveiled on Wednesday, and showcases the life of students at the Gyanshakthi University. With dreams in their eyes, the first year students, Vidhan, Brian, and Rounak, along with social influencers Simran and Mahima enter the university.

Their world filled with pranks, friendships, and hackathons soon spirals into a labyrinth of deceit after an online scam leads to the suicide of their senior Mallick, sending shockwaves through the campus. The group gets entangled in a web of betrayal, ambition, and digital danger.

Talking about his part in the series, Faisal Malik said,“'Swipe Crime' masterfully combines the high-stakes tension of cyber-deceit with the raw emotional depth of human drama. It's a gripping exploration of modern life, revealing how technology can both connect and manipulate, often leaving lives unraveling. Being part of such a thought-provoking and engaging project has been truly fulfilling, and I feel it will keep viewers on the edge of their seats while offering much to reflect upon”.

The series also stars Rishab Chadha, Mugdha Agarwal, Sanyam Sharma, Riya Deepsi, and Rajesh Sharma.

Reflecting on the series and his role as Vidhan, Rishab Chadha expressed,“'Swipe Crime' is a story that feels deeply personal yet universal. Vidhan's experiences mirror the hopes and fears of young people everywhere, navigating the chaos of campus life while dealing with the shadows cast by technology. Bringing him to life was an unforgettable experience, and I believe this series will leave a lasting impression on everyone who watches it”.

The series is set to stream from 20 December on Amazon MX Player.