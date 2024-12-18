Qatar Airways Privilege Club And Marriott Bonvoy Announce New Benefits For Members

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning global programme by Marriott International, are enhancing their partnership to provide Privilege Club members with new benefits to unlock more travel experiences across the globe.

Privilege Club members with a Marriott Bonvoy account can convert their Avios into Marriott Bonvoy points starting today. This enhancement is the first-of-its-kind for airline loyalty programmes in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, providing members with a new way to use their Avios across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary brands and 10,000 global destinations.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club members can now convert their Avios to Marriott Bonvoy points at a two-to-one ratio. To do this, members simply need to log into their Qatar Airways Privilege Club account through the Qatar Airways app or website, visit the Marriott Bonvoy partner page, and select the number of Avios they wish to convert. A minimum of 1,000 Avios is required in their Privilege Club account to complete a transaction.

This added advantage to the partnership provides members with more choice for spending their Avios. Privilege Club members are now able to book complimentary nights across renowned brands such as W Hotels, JW Marriott, Autograph Collection, Westin, and Moxy Hotels.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Loyalty, Thomas Vadakedath, said:“Qatar Airways Privilege Club is pleased to expand its long-standing partnership with Marriott Bonvoy. With the latest enhancement, we are excited to offer Privilege Club members a new way to spend their Avios, and access rewards of their choice with Marriott Bonvoy.”

“As the loyalty programme of the 'World's Best Airline' we aim to offer members with benefits that elevate their travel experiences, and the latest advancement in our partnership is testament to this commitment.”

Marriott International Vice President Loyalty & Partnerships, Europe, Middle East & Africa Jitendra Jain, said:“We are excited to expand our collaboration with Qatar Airways to further elevate travel experiences of our most loyal customers. The addition of this benefit reflects our commitment to curate and deliver enhanced benefits and extraordinary travel experiences for our members across our global network.”