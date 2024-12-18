عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ministry Of Environment Celebrates Qatar National Day

Ministry Of Environment Celebrates Qatar National Day


12/18/2024 3:02:35 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change marked the National Day of Qatar, celebrated on December 18th each year, with a ceremony attended by Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, along with ministry's assistant undersecretaries and several department directors. During the event, the ministry employees expressed their joy for this deeply rooted national occasion, which embodies the values of loyalty and belonging to the homeland. It reflects pride of Qatari people in their rich history and wise leadership. They also expressed pride in the remarkable achievements that contribute to enhancing the journey of sustainable development across various fields.

MENAFN18122024000063011010ID1109005787


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search