Ministry Of Environment Celebrates Qatar National Day
Date
12/18/2024 3:02:35 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change marked the National Day of Qatar, celebrated on December 18th each year, with a ceremony attended by Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, along with ministry's assistant undersecretaries and several department directors. During the event, the ministry employees expressed their joy for this deeply rooted national occasion, which embodies the values of loyalty and belonging to the homeland. It reflects pride of Qatari people in their rich history and wise leadership. They also expressed pride in the remarkable achievements that contribute to enhancing the journey of sustainable development across various fields.
