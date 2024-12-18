Ministry Of Labour Announces National Day Leave For Private Sector Workers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour announced on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, that National Day leave for workers in private sector establishments subject to the Labour Law is one paid working day.

The Ministry stated that if working conditions require the worker to be employed on the National Day leave, the provisions regarding overtime hours and their allowances, contained in Article 74 of the Labour Law, will be applied.

