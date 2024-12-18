QMC Chairperson, Head Of Egypt's Supreme Council For Media Regulation Discuss Relations

Chairperson of Qatar Corporation (QMC) H E Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani met yesterday with Head of Supreme Council for Media Regulation of the Arab Republic of Egypt H E Khaled Abdel Aziz. During the meeting, they discussed the media relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

