QMC Chairperson, Head Of Egypt's Supreme Council For Media Regulation Discuss Relations

12/18/2024 3:02:34 AM

Chairperson of Qatar media Corporation (QMC) H E sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani met yesterday with Head of Supreme Council for Media Regulation of the Arab Republic of Egypt H E Khaled Abdel Aziz. During the meeting, they discussed the media relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

