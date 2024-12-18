National Day Occasion To Take Pride In Founder's Legacy: Speaker

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim emphasized that Qatar National Day is a occasion to honour the legacy of the founder, reaffirm the pledge, advance the development process, and celebrate the countrys achievements under the wise leadership of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

In a statement to QNA, he highlighted that National Day serves as an opportunity to reaffirm loyalty to the wise leadership and to continue working in the spirit of unity established by the founder, building on it to further the nations development, progress, and prosperity.

He extended his warmest congratulations and best wishes to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani on the occasion of this cherished national celebration.

He emphasised that celebrating the founding of the state by Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani carries profound significance, embodying the values of sacrifice and determination in building a united and stable nation.

His Excellency noted that this day serves as a reminder of the tremendous efforts made by the founder to establish the state and raise its banner. These efforts laid the foundation for a unique model of national unity, loyalty, and solidarity that has become a defining characteristic of the country.

He further emphasized that the celebration of this day is an opportunity to share in the pride of the founder's remarkable legacy, reaffirming the continuity of the approach established by the founding fathers in building a strong state based on principles of justice and law, ensuring a dignified life for its citizens, and playing an active role in its regional and international environment.

He also pointed out that this years celebration takes place during a new phase of development, marked by the launch of the Third National Development Strategy for 2024-2030, which reflects Qatar's vision for a sustainable future.