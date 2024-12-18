Two New Public Parks Open In Al Rayyan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Municipality, in cooperation with Public Works Authority (Ashghal), yesterday opened two public parks with all necessary services in Al Rayyan.

With the new parks 'Al Thameed' and 'Al Sudan', the number of public parks has reached 149 in Qatar.

This comes within the framework of the ministry's ongoing efforts, in cooperation with the relevant authorities, to provide diverse green spaces for the residents of the neighbourhoods.

The opening ceremony was attended by Assistant Undersecretary for Public Services Affairs Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Karani, Director General of Al Rayyan Municipality Jaber Hassan Al Jaber, Director of the Public Parks Department Eng. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Sada.



Director of the Public Parks Department said the number of public parks, plazas and corniches has reached 149 at the rate of 120 public parks, 25 plazas, and four corniches.

He said the ministry is going to open many new park with international specifications in the coming period, in a way that enhances the wellbeing of society and achieves sustainable environmental development.

Al Sada said the new parks came as part of a series of ongoing efforts to develop the parks and gardens system across the country, in line with the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.

He added:“When establishing parks, we are keen to focus on neighbourhood areas to increase green spaces and provide various recreational areas for citizens and residents, as these areas have social privacy.”

Al Sada noted this approach comes within the framework of promoting sustainable development by improving the quality of life for the local community and enhancing its wellbeing, based on the main objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, which seeks to provide a sustainable urban environment that takes into account the needs of all segments of society.

Al Thameed Park has a total area of 15,747 square metres. It includes an open green area of 9,892 square metres. The park also contains multiple paths, including a 438-metre-long pedestrian path, a 363-metre-long bicycle path, and a 343-metre-long jogging tack.

The park also provides an environment rich in various types of trees, as there are 212 types of trees and 1,054 shrubs as a green fence.

It also includes a designated area for children with safe play equipment with an area of 454 square metres, in addition to fitness areas, as well as 29 parking spaces and 135 multi-landscape lighting units.

Sudan Park extends over a total area of 2,303 square metres and contains 1,471 square metres of green spaces. It also includes a 164-metre-long pedestrian path, and a 258-square-metre-long children's play area equipped with appropriate games.