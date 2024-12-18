QND Manifests Solidarity And Loyalty

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of Social Development and Family H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi emphasised that Qatar National Day carries many lofty meanings that are manifested in cohesion, solidarity and loyalty to the leadership, and reflects the determination and willpower of the people of this country.

She said that the National Day embodies a long history of progress and prosperity, as the great achievements made by the state are evident at all levels, expressing her aspiration for a bright future that brings more progress and development under the leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

She added that the National Day is a symbol of loyalty and belonging, a consolidation of the supreme national values, and a celebration of national unity, the foundations of which were laid by the founder of the state, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, who laid the foundations of the modern state on the principles of cooperation and solidarity among the people of Qatar.

She pointed out that the celebration of this occasion coincides with many tangible development achievements that have been made over the past decades, making Qatar an inspiring model of development, stability and peace.

The Minister stressed the importance of the family as a fundamental pillar in the stability of society and building the nation, emphasising its pivotal role in instilling values and principles in future generations.

She also noted that the Ministry is working to support the family and enhance its role in developing society through various programs and initiatives aimed at achieving family and community cohesion.

She added that it is an occasion that embodies the true meaning of the nation' strength and solidarity under the wise leadership.