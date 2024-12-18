Real Madrid Set To Draw Huge Crowd Support At Lusail Stadium

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: fans in Qatar and across the region are eagerly anticipating a thrilling night at Lusail today as the European champions take on Mexico's Pachuca in the final of the inaugural Intercontinental Cup 2024.

Arriving in Doha yesterday, Real Madrid brought a full squad of its star players including Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

The highly anticipated clash has brought excitement to thousands of fans in Qatar, where Real Madrid enjoys a massive following.

Real Madrid's strong connection with their fans in Qatar dates back to 2014 when the club's president, Florentino Perez, personally inaugurated the Official Real Madrid Fan Association in Qatar, strengthening the ties between the iconic club and its supporters in the country.

Mohammed Al Kubaisi, Chairman of the Official Real Madrid Fan Association in Qatar, shared insights with The Peninsula about the association's founding and preparations for the final.

“The Real Madrid Fans Association in Qatar was established in 2014. It began as an initiative by a group of passionate fans who wanted to unify their support for the club,” Al Kubaisi said.

“We reached out to Real Madrid's management to obtain official accreditation, and we are proud to be the first association inaugurated personally by Mr. Florentino Perez.”

Al Kubaisi explained the goals of the association, stating:“Our main objective is to strengthen the spirit of belonging among Real Madrid fans in Qatar and provide a platform for communication and support. Over the years, we have grown to become one of the most active fan groups in the Arab world.”

He also highlighted the club's ongoing support:“Real Madrid provides moral and logistical backing, including official guidance, communication channels, and match ticket allocations. Although we operate independently without direct financial support, the club empowers us to expand our activities.”

Al Kubaisi praised the efforts of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024 organizing committee, noting their role in ensuring fan facilitation:“The committee has been instrumental in allocating special areas for fans and providing match tickets, which has allowed us to gather and support our team effectively.”

Al Kubaisi encouraged all Real Madrid supporters in Qatar to join the association.“Membership is open to all nationalities, not just Qataris. Fans can register through our social media platforms or attend one of our events.”

Confident about Real Madrid's performance in finals, Al Kubaisi emphasized the club's winning mentality:“Finals are not played; they are won. That is the language Real Madrid speaks.”

He further underlined the importance of winning the title, adding:“This tournament strengthens the club's historic record and global reputation. A victory here will boost fans' confidence in the team and provide momentum for upcoming competitions, including the Spanish Super Cup, Champions League knockout stages, La Liga, and the Copa del Rey.”

As the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024 reaches its conclusion, Qatar once again demonstrates its capacity to host world-class sporting events, solidifying its position as a global leader in sports event management and infrastructure.