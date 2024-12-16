Exploring Space And Neurotherapeutics At The 2025 Ultrasound Event: A Journey Into The Future Of Medical Ultrasound

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 AIUM Annual , hosted by the American Institute of Ultrasound in (AIUM), will explore the cutting edge of medical through keynote presentations on space exploration, medical innovation, and neurotherapeutics. Taking place from March 29 to April 1 in Orlando, Florida, the 2025 Ultrasound Event will showcase groundbreaking developments in ultrasound and its expanding role in space medicine and advancements in brain health, like treating addiction, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's disease.

"With leaders like Dr. Chiao, Dr. Dulchavsky, and Dr. Rezai guiding our keynote sessions, we are not just imagining the future of ultrasound; we are helping create it," said Richard A. Hoppmann, MD, FACP, FAIUM, President of the AIUM. "The work of our speakers reflects the commitment to progress that defines our field, and opens new avenues for improving patient care."

Dr. Leroy Chiao, PhD , a former National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut and International Space Station commander, will kick off the event with his keynote presentation, "Is It SADS, or Am I in Space? Medical Considerations for Spaceflight". Drawing on his personal experiences in space, Dr. Chiao will explore the physiological effects of space environments and the development of countermeasures and diagnostics for space missions. He will also highlight how advancements in space medicine contribute to healthcare solutions on Earth. Dr. Chiao was one of the first astronauts to use ultrasound in space.



"From understanding space-related medical conditions to adapting ultrasound technologies for use in space, we continue to learn and innovate in ways that enhance healthcare for all," said Dr. Chiao.

Scott Dulchavsky, MD, PhD , a NASA principal investigator and Surgeon in Chief at Henry Ford Health, will follow with his keynote, "Extraterrestrial Medical Care."

Dr. Dulchavsky will explore how ultrasound has become an essential tool in diagnosing a wide range of conditions during manned space missions and how these lessons translate into groundbreaking advancements in healthcare on Earth.

"Ultrasound has proven to be an invaluable tool in space medicine," said Dr. Dulchavsky. "What we have learned in space is already transforming medical care back on Earth."

Ali R. Rezai, MD , Executive Chair and Director of the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, will present "Focused Ultrasound: Breaking Barriers in Neurotherapeutics." Dr. Rezai will discuss the groundbreaking potential of focused ultrasound in treating neurological conditions such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and addiction, offering new hope through non-invasive treatments.

"Focused ultrasound has the power to revolutionize how we treat neurological disorders," Dr. Rezai stated. "I look forward to sharing the advancements we are making in brain health and demonstrating how ultrasound technology is leading the way to more effective, less invasive treatments."

The 2025 Ultrasound Event invites attendees to Orlando for in-depth discussions on the latest breakthroughs in medical technologies, setting the stage for the evolution of medical ultrasound. Convention topics will cover obstetric ultrasound, gynecologic ultrasound, musculoskeletal ultrasound, point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS), artificial intelligence (AI) in ultrasound, and many more.

