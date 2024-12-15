Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11: Allu Arjun Blockbuster Is UNSTOPPABLE, Inches Closer To ₹1300 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 worldwide collection Day 11: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is inching closer to the ₹1300 crore gross mark worldwide.

Directed by Sukumar, the Telugu movie released on December 5 worldwide with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, "Pushpa 2" is a sequel to 2021's blockbuster film“Pushpa: The Rise”.

Also Read: Pushpa 2 Worldwide Collection Day 10: Allu Arjun's movie mints a massive ₹1190 crore gross

The continues to make an impact at the box office. Pushpa 2: The Rule is projected to gross around 1300 crores globally, surpassing the lifetime worldwide totals of SS Rajamouli's epic RRR (1230 crores gross) and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 (1215 crores gross). This remarkable feat will make Pushpa 2 the third biggest Indian grosser of all time, according to Sacnilk.

As reported by PTI, production banner Mythri Movie Makers shared the latest box office update on its official X handle along with the poster of the film which read,“Highest Grosser of Indian Cinema in 2024. ₹1292 crore gross worldwide 10 days.”

The caption of the post stated: "#Pushpa2TheRule crosses Massive 1292 CRORES GROSS in 10 days. The HIGHEST GROSSER OF INDIAN CINEMA IN 2024. #2024HighestGrosserPushpa2 #Pushpa2 #WildFirePushpa.

Also Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Allu Arjun's film inches closer to ₹1,200 crore mark on Saturday - Full stats

"Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @resulp @NavinNooli @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial @AAFilmsIndia @Ags_production @E4Emovies @NCinemasbly @MythriRelease @TSeries @Fanizm_Official @shreyasgroup @lifeindistrict."

Meanwhile, after a modest start on Friday with ₹36.4 crore, Pushpa 2: The Rule saw a significant boost in its collections over the weekend, earning ₹63.3 crore on Saturday and ₹75 crore on Sunday across all languages. According to Sacnilk, this brought the film's total net collection in India to approximately ₹900.5 crore.

Also Read: Allu Arjun to be Shaktimaan? Mukesh Khanna says Pushpa 2 actor has 'good looks, height'

According to Sacnilk, the Hindi version leads with an estimated ₹553.1 crore, marking the highest earnings among dubbed releases. The Telugu version follows with an estimated ₹279.35 crore. The Tamil version earned around ₹48.1 crore, just short of the ₹50 crore mark, while the Malayalam version collected ₹13.4 crore. The Kannada version contributed ₹6.55 crore to the film's second weekend total.

Also Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 9: Allu Arjun's movie sees slight drop; mints ₹762 cr in India amid actor's arrest

The box office update for Pushpa 2: The Rule comes a day after lead actor Allu Arjun was released from a jail in Hyderabad on Saturday morning. He had been arrested in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede at the film's premiere



Following his arrest, Allu Arjun was presented in a local court, which initially remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody. However, his lawyers moved the Telangana High Court, where they successfully secured interim bail for the actor, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)