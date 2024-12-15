Moph Organises Workshops On Growth Charts For Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The of Public (MoPH), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Primary Corporation (PHCC), and Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), recently organised two training workshops on the“Growth Charts Programme for School Students Aged 5–19, in Line with WHO Guidelines.” The workshops were attended by approximately 80 newly appointed school nursing staff and programme supervisors from the Ministry of Public Health and the Primary Health Care Corporation.

Dr Salah Alyafei, Acting Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Ministry of Public Health, highlighted that the ministry has been implementing the Growth Charts Programme in schools across Qatar since the 2014–2015 academic year. This underscores the Ministry's commitment to addressing child health issues.

Dr Salah Alyafei emphasised that the programme aims to provide a comprehensive database and establish a monitoring system for the growth of school students, both boys and girls, across the three educational stages (primary, preparatory, and secondary). The programme also seeks to enable the early detection of growth disorders potentially related to nutrition, such as underweight, stunted growth, or short stature, as well as overweight and obesity. Cases identified are referred to affiliated primary healthcare centres for follow-up and treatment.

Additionally, the Growth Chart Programme aims to reduce the burden of obesity and related chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. This initiative aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, which prioritises human development and the promotion of public health across the Qatari community, fostering a healthier and more resilient generation.