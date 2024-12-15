Amiri Diwan Announces Qatar National Day Holiday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amiri Diwan announced that on the occasion of the State of Qatar's National Day on December 18, the holidays will begin on Wednesday, December 18 and end on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

It added that employees will resume their work on Sunday, December 22, 2024.