Prime Minister Meets Bosnia And Herzegovina's Foreign Minister
Date
12/15/2024 7:16:43 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Sunday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina HE Elmedin Konakovic, currently visiting the country.
Discussion during the meeting focused on cooperation relations between the two countries, and ways to support and develop them. The two sides also discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and the latest developments in Syria, in addition to a host of topics of common interest.
