Amir Appoints Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Justice
Date
12/15/2024 7:16:43 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Decree No. 105 of 2024, appointing HE Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice.
The decision is effective starting from its date of its issue and is to be published in the official gazette.
