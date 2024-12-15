عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Appoints Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Justice

Amir Appoints Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Justice


12/15/2024 7:16:43 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Decree No. 105 of 2024, appointing HE Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice.

The decision is effective starting from its date of its issue and is to be published in the official gazette.

MENAFN15122024000063011010ID1108994704


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search