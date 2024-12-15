Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Train Carrying Fuel, Damage Railway Line From Crimea - Sources

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, in collaboration with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and other components of the Defense Forces, destroyed a train carrying 40 tanks of and incurred damage to a railway line from temporarily occupied Crimea to Zaporizhzhia.

This information was provided to Ukrinform by intelligence sources.



“On December 14, the HUR, in collaboration with the SBU, the USF [Unmanned Systems Forces], the SOF [Special Operations Forces], and the Tavria operational-strategic group, conducted a unique two-stage special operation intending to disrupt the logistics of the occupying forces in southern Ukraine. First, the SBU military counterintelligence officers blew up the tracks while a Russian train with tanks was moving near the village of Oleksiivka, Bilmak district,” the sources said.

As soon as the train came to a halt, soldiers from the 14th Regiment of Unmanned Systems Forces launched a drone attack, which resulted in the ignition of several tanks. Then, thanks to the HUR's aerial reconnaissance and in coordination with the Tavria operational-strategic group, the locomotive, and the outer cars were hit with a HIMARS system, preventing the enemy from stretching the tanks and saving some of the fuel.

Ukrainian forces shoot down 56 Russian drones overnight Sunday

Finally, HUR specialists used attack drones to finish off the train.

“As a result of the special operation, the locomotive and 40 tank cars with fuel were destroyed, and an important railroad line that supplied Russian troops was put out of commission for a long time,” the sources said.