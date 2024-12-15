Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 56 Russian Drones Overnight Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine have intercepted and neutralized 56 drones used by the Russian military in against Ukraine since the evening of December 15.

This update was provided by the Air Force of the of Ukraine via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

At 19:00 on December 14, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and Shahed-type combat drones, along with other types of drones, from the Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, and Millerovo areas (Russia).

As of 08:30 on December 15, units of anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully shot down 56 enemy drones in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

A total of 49 drones were no longer visible on radar, while three returned to Russia.

The downing of the UAVs resulted in damage to infrastructure, apartment buildings, private homes, vehicles, and other property in multiple regions of Ukraine. The affected people are being provided with assistance.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv sustained damage from a Russian Shahed drone attack, causing injuries to two employees.