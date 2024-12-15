Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 56 Russian Drones Overnight Sunday
Date
12/15/2024 7:10:03 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine have intercepted and neutralized 56 drones used by the Russian military in attacks against Ukraine since the evening of December 15.
This update was provided by the Air Force of the armed forces of Ukraine via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
At 19:00 on December 14, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and Shahed-type combat drones, along with other types of drones, from the Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, and Millerovo areas (Russia).
As of 08:30 on December 15, units of anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully shot down 56 enemy drones in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
Read also:
Russian war casualties
in Ukraine up by 1,280 over past day
A total of 49 drones were no longer visible on radar, while three returned to Russia.
The downing of the UAVs resulted in damage to infrastructure, apartment buildings, private homes, vehicles, and other property in multiple regions of Ukraine. The affected people are being provided with assistance.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv sustained damage from a Russian Shahed drone attack, causing injuries to two employees.
MENAFN15122024000193011044ID1108994697
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.