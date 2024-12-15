Amir Appoints Undersecretary Of The Ministry Of Labour

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued on Sunday Decree No. 106 of 2024, appointing HE Sheikha Najwa bint Abdul Rahman bin Nasser Al Thani, Undersecretary of the of Labour.



The decree stipulated its implementation and effective from the date of its issuance, and published in the Official Gazette.