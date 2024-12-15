Amir Appoints Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Sports And Youth

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday issued Decree No. 107 of 2024, appointing His Excellency Yasser bin Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Jamal, Undersecretary of the of Sports and Youth.

The decree stipulated its implementation and effective from the date of its issuance, and published in the Official Gazette.