Amir Appoints Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Sports And Youth

12/15/2024 7:16:43 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday issued Decree No. 107 of 2024, appointing His Excellency Yasser bin Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Jamal, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth.

The decree stipulated its implementation and effective from the date of its issuance, and published in the Official Gazette.

