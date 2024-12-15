Iran hosts 20th edition of international branding, marketing exhibition

(MENAFN) The 20th edition of Iran's International of Advertising, Branding, Marketing, Export Chain, and Related Industries opened on Friday at the Tehran International Permanent Fairgrounds, according to IRNA. The four-day event brings together a diverse range of exhibitors, with 150 domestic and foreign participants showcasing their latest products and services.



The exhibition covers a broad spectrum of key themes, including advertising and branding, marketing strategies, and digital advertising. Attendees can explore various aspects of the advertising industry, such as television, radio, and print advertising, as well as emerging trends in environmental and interactive advertising. The event also highlights important fields like content marketing, social media, and inbound marketing, reflecting the growing influence of digital platforms in the marketing world.



In addition to advertising-focused industries, the exhibition features products related to printing and laser machines, design and printing services, and exhibition services and equipment. These sectors play a crucial role in supporting the infrastructure needed for effective advertising and marketing campaigns. The diverse array of exhibitors and themes underscores the dynamic nature of Iran's advertising and marketing industries.



With participants from both domestic and international markets, the event provides a valuable opportunity for networking and collaboration, helping industry professionals stay updated on the latest innovations and trends. It also serves as a platform for companies to expand their reach and foster new business relationships in the rapidly evolving advertising and marketing landscape.

