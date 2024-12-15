Ukraine Planning To Import 20,800 Mwh Of Electricity Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, December 15, the planned electricity imports to Ukraine will amount to 20.8 thousand MWh.

This was announced by the of on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“For the current day, imports are projected to total 20,800 MWh with a capacity of 1,151 MW,” the statement says.

The Ministry of Energy encourages businesses to actively electricity, which will further stabilize Ukraine's energy system. In addition, companies that import over 60% of their electricity requirements are exempt from scheduled power outages.

On December 14, power engineers successfully restored electricity supply to 2,898 consumers who suffered disruptions due to the hostilities.

As reported, hourly power outages on Sunday, December 15, are scheduled from 08:00 to 22:00.