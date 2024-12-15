Ukraine Planning To Import 20,800 Mwh Of Electricity Today
Date
12/15/2024 7:10:03 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, December 15, the planned electricity imports to Ukraine will amount to 20.8 thousand MWh.
This was announced by the Ministry of energy on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“For the current day, imports are projected to total 20,800 MWh with a capacity of 1,151 MW,” the statement says.
The Ministry of Energy encourages businesses to actively import electricity, which will further stabilize Ukraine's energy system. In addition, companies that import over 60% of their electricity requirements are exempt from scheduled power outages.
Read also:
Ukraine adds over 860 MW of renewable energy capacity in two years
On December 14, power engineers successfully restored electricity supply to 2,898 consumers who suffered disruptions due to the hostilities.
As reported, hourly power outages on Sunday, December 15, are scheduled from 08:00 to 22:00.
MENAFN15122024000193011044ID1108994696
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.