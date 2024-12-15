Amir Issues Decision Restructuring Board Of Directors Of Qatar Development Fund

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Amiri Decision No. 78 of 2024 restructuring the Board of Directors of the Qatar Development Fund on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

The decision stipulated that the Board of Directors of the Qatar Development Fund be restructured, with HE Sheikh Thani bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani as Chairman, HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad as Vice Chairman, with the membership of HE Lulwa bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater, Sheikh Thamer bin Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani, a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a representative of the Ministry of Finance, a representative of the Qatar Development Bank, and an independent candidate selected by the Chairman of the Board.

The decision is effective starting from its date of its issue and is to be published in the official gazette.