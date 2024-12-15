Iran’s Isfahan province exports 1.252M tons of non-oil commodities in 8 months

(MENAFN) In the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 20-November 21), Isfahan province exported 1.252 million tons of non-oil commodities worth USD836.391 million, according to provincial officials. Rasoul Kouhestani-Pajouh, head of the Isfahan Customs Department, highlighted that Pakistan was the top destination for these exports, importing goods valued at USD224 million. He also identified Iraq and Afghanistan as the second and third largest recipients of goods from the province during this period.



Nationally, Iran’s non-oil exports showed a positive trend, with an 18 percent increase in value compared to the same period last year. The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) reported that Iran exported 103.558 million tons of goods, valued at USD38.152 billion, in the first eight months of the current year. This marked a 14.66 percent rise in weight, indicating a significant increase in both the volume and value of exports. However, Iran’s trade balance remained negative, with a deficit of USD7.0 billion, as imports outpaced exports.



During the same period, Iran imported 24.525 million tons of commodities worth USD45.127 billion. The main export destinations for Iranian goods included China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India. These countries accounted for 82.29 percent of the total weight and 82.94 percent of the value of Iran’s non-oil exports. These figures underscore the importance of neighboring and regional markets in Iran’s trade.



Iran's import landscape was dominated by the UAE, China, Turkey, Germany, Russia, and India. These countries were the leading sources of imports into Iran in the first eight months of the current year, contributing to the country’s trade deficit. The ongoing trends in export and import figures highlight the significant role of both regional and global trade partners in shaping Iran’s economic landscape.

