39 Civilians Killed In Twin Attacks In Niger

(MENAFN- IANS) Niamey, Dec 15 (IANS) Thirty-nine people were killed this week in two separate in Niger's western Tillabery region, the Niger (FAN) announced on Saturday.

The incidents claimed the lives of 18 people in Kokorou and 21 in Libiri, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Two terrible tragedies occurred in the localities of Libiri and Kokorou: criminals, cornered by the incessant operations of the defense and security forces, cowardly attacked defenseless civilians," the FAN reported in its Saturday evening news bulletin.

"Among the are many women and children," the said, adding that "in the face of these barbaric acts, the authorities expressed their deep indignation and solidarity with the bereaved families. They reaffirmed their commitment to take all necessary measures to find and neutralize the perpetrators."

Libiri and Kokorou are situated in the "three borders" region, where Niger shares boundaries with Mali and Burkina Faso. This area has become a hotbed of insecurity in recent years, plagued by attacks from various jihadist groups.

The operations took place from December 12 to 14, the statement said without detailing when the attacks happened.

However, Niger's military junta dismissed reports of the attack and deaths as "baseless assertions" and a "campaign of intoxication".

Niger's military government has suspended the BBC for three months, claiming that it was spreading fake news. Niger's Communication Minister Raliou Sidi Mohamed said that the decision would take effect immediately.

Niger has also suspended French outlets France24 and Radio France Internationale (RFI), since the military seized power in a coup in July, 2023.

The junta government in Niger is under pressure for failing to curb militant attacks, one of its justifications for deposing democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

According to conflict monitoring group ACLED, at least 1,500 civilians and troops have been killed in jihadist attacks in Niger in the past year.