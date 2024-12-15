Canadian province pledges to rebel if Washington increases tariffs

(MENAFN) Ontario Premier Doug Ford has warned that the province could stop supplying electricity to the U.S. if President-elect Donald follows through with his plan to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods. Trump has stated that the tariffs would be implemented unless Canada and Mexico take action to prevent illegal immigration and drug trafficking into the U.S.



Ford emphasized that Ontario is prepared to retaliate fully, including cutting off energy supplies to states like Michigan, New York, and Wisconsin. He noted that his priority is protecting Ontario and Canada. Canadian Finance Chrystia Freeland is also working on a list of potential retaliatory measures, including tariffs on U.S. goods.



Ford expressed concern that Trump’s stance on tariffs is becoming more aggressive, and emphasized that the U.S. president’s accusations of fentanyl trafficking through Canada have led Ottawa to increase border security. Ontario is a key supplier of electricity to the U.S., providing power to millions of households in states such as Michigan and New York.



Trump has previously claimed that Canada and Mexico are contributing to rising crime and drug levels in the U.S., and suggested that the U.S. should stop subsidizing these countries.

