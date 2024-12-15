Navigating The Shifting Media Paradigm And Future Prospects

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

In an exclusive interview with Career Guide Magazine by Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), Dr. Khalid Al-Shafi, Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula, shared his inspiring views and experiences on Qatar's media, particularly the press.

Qatari journalism, under the guidance of many inspiring visionaries, is more than a profession; it is an integral part of the nation's development. This legacy is rooted in the unparalleled support for freedom and decentralization since the sector's inception. The Qatari media landscape, with its revolutionary approach, has blossomed into an entity that transcends regional boundaries. As a testament to this, the evolution of local media was not confined to news dissemination; it has since evolved into a sphere of interaction, influence, policy-making, and shaping public opinion. In today's intricate media landscape, Qatari journalism plays a pivotal role in crafting a genuine Arab understanding and self-perception amid the ever-evolving digital era.

Dr. Khalid Al-Shafi, a distinguished Qatari journalist and the Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula newspaper, English daily which holds a central position within this media arena, being one of the inspiring individuals to propel its development and growth. He also serves as an Assistant Professor in Mass Communication at Qatar University. With a Ph.D. in Media, his career trajectory has been marked by accomplishments and contributions that have significantly impacted the country's media landscape. Al-Shafi's journey began at Qatar News Agency (QNA) in 1991, where he ascended through the ranks to eventually become the Managing Editor. He further assumed vital roles in various ministries, from the Ministry of Business and Trade, now known as the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including acting as the Deputy Head of Mission and Chargé d'Affaires in Thailand. With a rich history in Qatari journalism, Al-Shafi's insights reflect the transformation and potential of media, paving the way for the future. We had the privilege of engaging in an illuminating conversation with him to delve deeper into his perspectives and unravel the intricate and deeply rooted scene of Qatar's media landscape. Speaking about his career in journalism and why he chose this field, the Editor–in-Chief said that he began his journalistic work at an early age, with his first professional engagement being as an intern editor at QNA. Where he learned a great deal during his years there, which encouraged him to pursue his university studies in the field of Mass Communication.“I gradually advanced through the journalistic ranks at the agency, eventually becoming the Editor-in-Chief” he said, adding that this experience was pivotal in deepening his passion for journalism, prompting him to continue his postgraduate studies in the same field. He obtained a Ph.D. in Media, supplementing practical experience with academic knowledge. From the outset, he said“I recognized that journalism required patience, perseverance, humility, and a willingness to let go of certain comforts found in other careers”.

Whether his family was supporting his decision he said "no doubt that sustaining both practical work experience and education simultaneously for an extended period of time without the support of family and conducive circumstances would have been challenging."

Speaking about the upcoming generations' ability to build on the achievements that Qatar has made in the media field over the past decades, Al-Shafi asserted a robust media presence regionally and globally, through notable publications like“Al Doha” and“Al Saqr” magazines, which used to be distributed across the Arab world.

The diverse television channels and distinguished Arabic and English print media in Qatar have also showcased its media prowess. Given the country's substantial support and resources directed toward its media, the outstanding performance is likely to persist. Qatari youth, armed with modern technological knowledge, will continue proving their excellence across visual, auditory, and even digital media platforms he underlined. This bodes well for the rise of talented media professionals, as training opportunities are accessible to all and the existing infrastructure in Qatar stimulates work and facilitates success. Thus, seizing these opportunities and maintaining dedication to the craft is essential he stressed.

The Editor–in-Chief rejected the opinion that Qataris refrain from joining career of journalism and media in general.“In fact, there's an increasing demand for media-related jobs and this necessitates continued support and incentives to foster creative Qatari youth in these careers he underlined.

On the impact of the social media the society, Al-Shafi said the perception of journalism as a career hasn't changed, but the trust in traditional media and print journalism has somewhat wavered under the strong influence of digital media. Over time as the initial hype around online media subsides, print journalism is regaining some of the people's confidence due to its credibility in conveying reliable news sourced from reputable outlets. In contrast, he said; online media delivers swift but often imprecise and conflicting news. Traditional print media and journalism, in general, will endure because the need for them persists despite changing lifestyles and the information overload brought on by technological advances.

On AI impact on journalism he said certainly, artificial intelligence will play a pivotal role in the media sphere. It's anticipated to bring about a revolution comparable to its influence in other fields and careers he added, pointing out that its impact will be positive if regulated by legal and scientific parameters, and its usage is well-structured. However, if AI's doors are left wide open to everyone, similar to the case with social media, it may lose people's trust over time, diminishing its significance. Nevertheless, its impact will be profound if it's utilized responsibly and not abused.

Despite the strong influence of digital journalism and its dominance over a significant share of the advertising market, traditional print journalism and media, in general, will continue to fulfill their mission he emphasised, adding that the challenges they face will give rise to innovative experiences, as electronic media is also available to complement print journalism, scholarly and cultural magazines, and media outlets.

Experiences of leading Qatari magazines like“Al Saqr,”“Al Doha,” and“Al Umma” occurred during specific historical periods he said, adding that these magazines carried messages and aspirations embraced by generations of that era, reflecting the concerns and ambitions of the 1970s and 1980s. Consequently, it's expected that similar experiences will emerge, but with independent identities, ideas, and concerns reflecting the needs and future aspirations of the targeted generations. This is to ensure we don't become captives of the past, cherishing and learning from its experiences, while not yearning for its return as much as we strive forward into the future he added. Achieving this requires us to keep pace with the developments across all levels, and to think about the future and the needs of upcoming generations more than reflecting on the past, admiring it, or being awed by the achievements of our forefathers. The past is the foundation upon which we build, a legacy we cherish, but it should not serve as a perpetual cushion.

Asked about his aspiration and advices for students aspiring to build their career in journalism, Al-Shafi said as a university professor, I aspire to raise a generation that carries the banner of Qatari media with competence and prowess. On the journalism front, I aim to keep my work updated with all developments, and to establish a robust standing for Qatari media on regional and global levels.

Like any other profession he said media requires diligence and effort. Qatari youth should benefit from the opportunities in education, training, and services that the state provides for students in general. The world of media is vast and not confined to specific areas. Engaging in a field that one is passionate about will enable each student to achieve their media objectives and potential with success as their ally. The available media infrastructure in Qatar facilitates the excellence we aspire to witness in our sons and daughters.